Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of November.

Jefferies Financial Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jefferies Financial Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of $20.97. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Jefferies Financial Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:JEF Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Jefferies Financial Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Jefferies Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.1% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Jefferies Financial Group worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Jefferies Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Jefferies Financial Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Jefferies Financial Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

