Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.07, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEF was $42.07, representing a -5.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.47 and a 85.33% increase over the 52 week low of $22.70.

JEF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). JEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.04. Zacks Investment Research reports JEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 128.3%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jef Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JEF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMVM with an increase of 9.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JEF at 2.7%.

