Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JEF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.13, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEF was $23.13, representing a -3.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.03 and a 106.52% increase over the 52 week low of $11.20.

JEF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). JEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports JEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 31.06%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JEF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 17.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JEF at 2.24%.

