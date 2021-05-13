Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.19, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEF was $31.19, representing a -10.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.86 and a 163.96% increase over the 52 week low of $11.82.

JEF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). JEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.47. Zacks Investment Research reports JEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.4%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JEF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMVM with an increase of 25.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JEF at 2.15%.

