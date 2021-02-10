Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEF was $26.8, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.06 and a 139.29% increase over the 52 week low of $11.20.

JEF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). JEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports JEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -36.23%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JEF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

WisdomTree Trust (USMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 42.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JEF at 10000%.

