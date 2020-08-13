Dividends
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JEF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.81, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEF was $17.81, representing a -25.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.03 and a 59.02% increase over the 52 week low of $11.20.

JEF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). JEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports JEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.94%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JEF as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 49.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JEF at 2.14%.

