Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $223.99 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $167.13 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $2.047 billion from $1.683 billion last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

