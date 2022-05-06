Markets
Jefferies Financial CEO Rich Handler's Instagram Account Hacked

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) said Friday that the Instagram account of its CEO, Rich Handler, has been hacked and that any stories related to discounted sales of shares, crypto donations or donations to Ukraine relating to such matters that appear on that hacked Instagram account are categorically false.

This has nothing to do with Jefferies' $14.1 million prior donation to charities supporting Ukrainian Relief.

Jefferies said it is is working with Meta to return control of the account to Handler as soon as possible and has asked the authorities to investigate the matter.

