Jefferies Downgrades Urogen Pharma (URGN)

On February 8, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Urogen Pharma from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.14% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urogen Pharma is $23.87. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 161.14% from its latest reported closing price of $9.14.

The projected annual revenue for Urogen Pharma is $95MM, an increase of 51.84%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.50.

What are large shareholders doing?

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,919K shares representing 12.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,124K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,060K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,026K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 873K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urogen Pharma. This is a decrease of 85 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.15%, an increase of 99.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 13,413K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

UroGen Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

