Jefferies Downgrades United States Steel (BMV:X)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for United States Steel (BMV:X) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 10.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X is 0.08%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.78% to 147,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 19,270K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,520K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 1.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,342K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,309K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 32.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,364K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,440K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,773K shares , representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 77.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,162K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 4.29% over the last quarter.

