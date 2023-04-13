Jefferies Downgrades Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) from to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,605K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,571K shares, representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 34.58% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISDX - Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF holds 131K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 12.17% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 438K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 488K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tullow Oil. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLW is 0.05%, a decrease of 38.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.97% to 76,469K shares.

