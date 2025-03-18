Jefferies Downgrades TPI Composites (BMV:TPIC)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for TPI Composites (BMV:TPIC) from Hold to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.32%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 32,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,610K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brightline Capital Management holds 1,700K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 30.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,410K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 60.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,242K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 58.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,205K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing a decrease of 67.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 76.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.