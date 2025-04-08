JEFFERIES Downgrades Thales (ENXTPA:HO)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Thales (ENXTPA:HO) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.79% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thales is €250.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of €169.68 to a high of €346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from its latest reported closing price of €227.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Thales is 21,631MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.35.

Thales Maintains 1.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.62%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thales. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HO is 0.35%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.86% to 25,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 4,009K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HO by 113.27% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,927K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 18.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HO by 0.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HO by 9.59% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,104K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 998K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.