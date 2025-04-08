JEFFERIES Downgrades SÜSS MicroTec SE (LSE:0Q3C)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for SÜSS MicroTec SE (LSE:0Q3C) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 352.16% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for SÜSS MicroTec SE is 61.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 35.95 GBX to a high of 83.51 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 352.16% from its latest reported closing price of 13.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SÜSS MicroTec SE is 303MM, a decrease of 31.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in SÜSS MicroTec SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q3C is 0.16%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 1,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 230K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3C by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 144K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 122K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3C by 26.33% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 101K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

