Jefferies Downgrades Starbucks (XTRA:SRB)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Starbucks (XTRA:SRB) from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is 86,69 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 69,55 € to a high of 112,68 €. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of 86,21 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 40,375MM, an increase of 10.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an decrease of 146 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRB is 0.34%, an increase of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.56% to 946,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,737K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,583K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRB by 16.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,071K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,529K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRB by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,945K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRB by 56.75% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 23,657K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,910K shares , representing an increase of 62.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRB by 98.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 21,816K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,223K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRB by 21.18% over the last quarter.

