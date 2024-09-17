Jefferies Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (LSE:0L7S)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for SolarEdge Technologies (LSE:0L7S) from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.72% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is 31.58 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 18.74 GBX to a high of 102.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from its latest reported closing price of 24.35 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 5,100MM, an increase of 237.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 18.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L7S is 0.14%, an increase of 33.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.17% to 60,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,706K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 64.35% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,338K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 59.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,068K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 56.27% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,723K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 86.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,689K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 96.24% over the last quarter.

