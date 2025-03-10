Jefferies Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (LSE:0L5V)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Sherwin-Williams (LSE:0L5V) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.69% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is 398.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 250.20 GBX to a high of 450.62 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from its latest reported closing price of 359.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 24,171MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L5V is 0.40%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 235,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,152K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 11.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,102K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,198K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,272K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,078K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,830K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,316K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,230K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 28.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

