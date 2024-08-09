Jefferies Downgrades Sealed Air (LSE:0L4F)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Sealed Air (LSE:0L4F) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.60% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is 42.87 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 32.95 GBX to a high of 52.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from its latest reported closing price of 35.26 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is 6,269MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 10.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L4F is 0.19%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 151,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,269K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,374K shares , representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 22.60% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 7,008K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 13.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,696K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,524K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,951K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 6.67% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,978K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 4.25% over the last quarter.

