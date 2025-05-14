Jefferies Downgrades Rivian Automotive (BIT:1RIVN)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Rivian Automotive (BIT:1RIVN) from Buy to Hold.

There are 1,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RIVN is 0.19%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 666,620K shares.

Amazon Com holds 158,364K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 48,543K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,603K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RIVN by 4.04% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 29,152K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,034K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RIVN by 82.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,986K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,045K shares , representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RIVN by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 20,262K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,979K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RIVN by 9.13% over the last quarter.

