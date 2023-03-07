Jefferies Downgrades RH (RH)

On March 6, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for RH (NYSE:RH) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for RH is $326.74. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of $282.53.

The projected annual revenue for RH is $3,713MM, a decrease of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.04.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,360K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,773K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 1,771K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 36.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 91.23% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 748K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing an increase of 44.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 112.43% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 686K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 4.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RH is 0.36%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 23,912K shares. The put/call ratio of RH is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

RH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

