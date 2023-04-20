Jefferies Downgrades Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Raytheon Technologies is $111.33. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of $104.09.

The projected annual revenue for Raytheon Technologies is $73,253MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.16.

Raytheon Technologies Declares $0.55 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $104.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.43%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 5.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Synovus Financial holds 135K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 17.30% over the last quarter.

IVE - iShares S&P 500 Value ETF holds 2,346K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Delta Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 93,226.32% over the last quarter.

RPV - Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF holds 153K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.82% over the last quarter.

First Command Financial Services holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 74,446.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raytheon Technologies. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTX is 0.60%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 1,467,511K shares. The put/call ratio of RTX is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Raytheon Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

