Jefferies Downgrades Perrigo (LSE:0Y5E)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Perrigo (LSE:0Y5E) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.25% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Perrigo is 39.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 35.30 GBX to a high of 44.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 45.25% from its latest reported closing price of 27.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Perrigo is 5,076MM, an increase of 14.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y5E is 0.26%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 150,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,240K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,219K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5E by 17.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,226K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5E by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 3,882K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5E by 8.02% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 3,557K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5E by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,501K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y5E by 27.91% over the last quarter.

