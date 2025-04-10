Jefferies Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (BMV:PK)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Park Hotels & Resorts (BMV:PK) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.12%, an increase of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 229,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 9,200K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,077K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,006K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,414K shares , representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 18.67% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,062K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,291K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,700K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,531K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,692K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 11.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

