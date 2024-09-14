Jefferies Downgrades Nordic American Tankers (LSE:0UC0)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Nordic American Tankers (LSE:0UC0) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.63% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tankers is 5.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 GBX to a high of 6.30 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 45.63% from its latest reported closing price of 3.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tankers is 300MM, a decrease of 17.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tankers. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UC0 is 0.07%, an increase of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.49% to 106,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,843K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,988K shares , representing a decrease of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UC0 by 26.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,774K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,023K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UC0 by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,836K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,024K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UC0 by 4.12% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,500K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares , representing an increase of 28.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UC0 by 38.93% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,209K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UC0 by 9.16% over the last quarter.

