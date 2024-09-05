Jefferies Downgrades Mitek Systems (LSE:0K1W)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Mitek Systems (LSE:0K1W) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.13% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mitek Systems is 14.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 11.17 GBX to a high of 17.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 51.13% from its latest reported closing price of 9.36 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mitek Systems is 194MM, an increase of 16.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K1W is 0.15%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 39,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Grotto Capital holds 3,172K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1W by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,849K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1W by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 1,892K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1W by 56.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,394K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 1,210K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1W by 7.86% over the last quarter.

