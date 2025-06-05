Jefferies Downgrades MercadoLibre (XTRA:MLB1)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for MercadoLibre (XTRA:MLB1) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.60% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for MercadoLibre is 2.468,31 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1.651,12 € to a high of 2.940,16 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from its latest reported closing price of 2.294,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for MercadoLibre is 19,667MM, a decrease of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,264 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLB1 is 0.99%, an increase of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 50,662K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,784K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares , representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,224K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,745K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 24.25% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,636K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 27.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,562K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLB1 by 88.85% over the last quarter.

