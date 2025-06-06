Jefferies Downgrades MercadoLibre (BIT:1MELI)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for MercadoLibre (BIT:1MELI) from Buy to Hold.

There are 2,264 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MELI is 0.99%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 50,662K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,784K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares , representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MELI by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,224K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MELI by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,745K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MELI by 24.25% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,636K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MELI by 27.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,562K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MELI by 88.85% over the last quarter.

