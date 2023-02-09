Jefferies Downgrades MEI Pharma (MEIP)

On February 8, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for MEI Pharma from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 939.72% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for MEI Pharma is $3.59. The forecasts range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 939.72% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34.

The projected annual revenue for MEI Pharma is $23MM, a decrease of 45.03%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.59.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company holds 8,533K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 4,610K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,022K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEIP by 27.91% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,532K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,190K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 29.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEIP by 2.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEI Pharma. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 50.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEIP is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 47,551K shares. The put/call ratio of MEIP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

MEI Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.

