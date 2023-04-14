Jefferies Downgrades LSB Industries (LXU)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.97% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $19.63. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.15. The average price target represents an increase of 105.97% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is $879MM, a decrease of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSGIX - Blackrock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 50.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 40.53% over the last quarter.

Atwood & Palmer holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 59K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 26.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 13.40% over the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 16.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.11%, a decrease of 44.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.34% to 45,244K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

LSB Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

See all LSB Industries regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.