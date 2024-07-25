Jefferies Downgrades IQVIA Holdings (LSE:0JDM)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for IQVIA Holdings (LSE:0JDM) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.16% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is 275.87 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 232.55 GBX to a high of 320.97 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.16% from its latest reported closing price of 241.65 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 16,863MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,799 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDM is 0.35%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 177,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,143K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,715K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,730K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,599K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,472K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,224K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares , representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,156K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDM by 0.52% over the last quarter.

