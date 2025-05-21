Jefferies Downgrades Onto Innovation (BMV:ONTO)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Onto Innovation (BMV:ONTO) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.23%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 61,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,431K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 91.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,603K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 19.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,312K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 93.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,291K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing an increase of 32.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 82.84% over the last quarter.

