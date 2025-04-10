Jefferies Downgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (BMV:HST)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Host Hotels & Resorts (BMV:HST) from Buy to Hold.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 50,003K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,070K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 46,112K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 37,048K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,393K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,106K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,769K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,555K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,095K shares , representing an increase of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 89.26% over the last quarter.

