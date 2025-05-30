Jefferies Downgrades GE Vernova (BIT:1GEV)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for GE Vernova (BIT:1GEV) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,897 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE Vernova. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GEV is 0.37%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 237,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,117K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,854K shares , representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GEV by 20.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,713K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,633K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GEV by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,666K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,462K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GEV by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,979K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,790K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GEV by 48.58% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,702K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,497K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GEV by 6.80% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.