Jefferies Downgrades Fluence Energy (BIT:1FLNC)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Fluence Energy (BIT:1FLNC) from Hold to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FLNC is 0.07%, an increase of 49.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 129,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 30.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,081K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares , representing an increase of 66.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 82.36% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,517K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 92.21% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 3,246K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares , representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 74.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.