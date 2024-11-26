Jefferies Downgrades Everest Group (LSE:0U96)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Everest Group (LSE:0U96) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Everest Group is 437.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 375.86 GBX to a high of 543.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of 387.85 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Group is 14,791MM, a decrease of 10.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 56.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everest Group. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0U96 is 0.28%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 47,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 3,795K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,206K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares , representing a decrease of 76.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 42.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,373K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 55.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,372K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,277K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U96 by 83.67% over the last quarter.

