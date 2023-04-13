Jefferies Downgrades EnQuest (LSE:ENQ)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) from to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,178K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FILL - iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1,454K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 413K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 25.36% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 838K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 1.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnQuest. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENQ is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 105,848K shares.

See all EnQuest regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.