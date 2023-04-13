Jefferies Downgrades Energean (LSE:ENOG)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Energean (LSE:ENOG) from to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 18.27% over the last quarter.

ISRA - VanEck Vectors Israel ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 0.91% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energean. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENOG is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 8,490K shares.

