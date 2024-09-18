Jefferies Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (WBAG:EWLS)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Edwards Lifesciences (WBAG:EWLS) from Buy to Hold.

There are 2,495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an increase of 382 owner(s) or 18.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWLS is 0.44%, an increase of 56.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 124.87% to 1,191,881K shares.

BBCPX - Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund holds 488,085K shares representing 81.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262,685K shares , representing an increase of 46.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWLS by 90.48% over the last quarter.

Six Circles Trust - Six Circles Global Bond Fund holds 127,854K shares representing 21.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares , representing an increase of 95.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWLS by 2,448.68% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 20,341K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,406K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWLS by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,783K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,973K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWLS by 89.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,998K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,937K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWLS by 5.70% over the last quarter.

