Jefferies Downgrades Discover Financial Services (LSE:0IBC)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Discover Financial Services (LSE:0IBC) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services is 204.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 154.19 GBX to a high of 251.44 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.81% from its latest reported closing price of 187.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Discover Financial Services is 16,698MM, an increase of 25.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IBC is 0.30%, an increase of 126.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 249,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,504K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,893K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IBC by 12.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,866K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,970K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IBC by 20.10% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,553K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IBC by 30.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,796K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IBC by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,240K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IBC by 21.66% over the last quarter.

