Jefferies Downgrades Discover Financial Services (BMV:DFS)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Discover Financial Services (BMV:DFS) from Buy to Hold.

There are 1,497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is an decrease of 151 owner(s) or 9.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.31%, an increase of 20.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 378,682K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 19,504K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,893K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 12.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,866K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,970K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 20.10% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,553K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 30.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,796K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,240K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 21.66% over the last quarter.

