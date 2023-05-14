Jefferies Downgrades Diageo (LSE:DGE)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Diageo (LSE:DGE) from to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diageo is 4,030.85. The forecasts range from a low of 2,676.50 to a high of $5,134.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of 3,534.50.

The projected annual revenue for Diageo is 17,733MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

Diageo Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGE is 0.97%, a decrease of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 354,603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,765K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,067K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 10.38% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 21,973K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 20,434K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,568K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,192K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,795K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 10.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,120K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 11.52% over the last quarter.

