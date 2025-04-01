Jefferies Downgrades Delta Air Lines (WBAG:DAL)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Delta Air Lines (WBAG:DAL) from Buy to Hold.

There are 2,078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.30%, an increase of 493.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 641,717K shares.

Sanders Capital holds 29,765K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,842K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 28.54% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 21,932K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,405K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 22.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,219K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,425K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,037K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,405K shares , representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,353K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,795K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 16.43% over the last quarter.

