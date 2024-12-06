Jefferies Downgrades Deere (XTRA:DCO)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Deere (XTRA:DCO) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.57% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deere is 446,18 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 328,31 € to a high of 538,16 €. The average price target represents an increase of 3.57% from its latest reported closing price of 430,80 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is 57,897MM, an increase of 12.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.39%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 229,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,700K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,296K shares , representing a decrease of 16.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 94.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,293K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,352K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,569K shares , representing an increase of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 79.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,712K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,901K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 11.19% over the last quarter.

