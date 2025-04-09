JEFFERIES Downgrades Danone (XTRA:BSN)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Danone (XTRA:BSN) from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Danone is 73,25 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 56,54 € to a high of 89,22 €. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of 69,30 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Danone is 30,373MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSN is 0.55%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 153,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 22,225K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,633K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSN by 3.42% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,063K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,501K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSN by 9.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,782K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,725K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSN by 2.15% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 8,646K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,286K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

