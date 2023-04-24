Jefferies Downgrades Costamare (CMRE)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Costamare is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.58% from its latest reported closing price of 9.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Costamare is 1,115MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.06%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 33,922K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,207K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 13.52% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,973K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,427K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 9.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,225K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 0.06% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,148K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Costamare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Costamare Inc. is a Greek and Marshall Islands corporation and one of the leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. Its headquarters are in Athens, Greece.

See all Costamare regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.