Jefferies Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (BMV:CLF)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Cleveland-Cliffs (BMV:CLF) from Buy to Hold.

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.16%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 340,861K shares.

Slate Path Capital holds 21,965K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,208K shares , representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 18.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,783K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 6.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,663K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,569K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 14,899K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,899K shares , representing an increase of 60.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 86.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,324K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,581K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 7.15% over the last quarter.

