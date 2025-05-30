Jefferies Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (BIT:1CVA)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Cleveland-Cliffs (BIT:1CVA) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.51% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is €10.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of €5.43 to a high of €16.00. The average price target represents an increase of 83.51% from its latest reported closing price of €5.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 20,898MM, an increase of 12.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,019 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CVA is 0.13%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 417,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Slate Path Capital holds 21,965K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,208K shares , representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 18.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,783K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 6.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,663K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,569K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 14,899K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,899K shares , representing an increase of 60.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 86.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,324K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,581K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.