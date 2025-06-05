Jefferies Downgrades Chewy (BMV:CHWY)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Chewy (BMV:CHWY) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 16.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.51%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 427,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 226,699K shares representing 237.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247,776K shares , representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.51% over the last quarter.

BC Partners PE holds 219,699K shares representing 230.51% ownership of the company.

Holocene Advisors holds 10,749K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 99.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 13,187.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,981K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,564K shares , representing a decrease of 176.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 60.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,401K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,346K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 3.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

