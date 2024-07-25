Jefferies Downgrades Centene (LSE:0HVB)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Centene (LSE:0HVB) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.21% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Centene is 88.13 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 76.66 GBX to a high of 115.34 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 33.21% from its latest reported closing price of 66.16 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is 137,706MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVB is 0.36%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 566,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,946K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,151K shares , representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVB by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,783K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,197K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVB by 86.01% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 16,992K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,863K shares , representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVB by 55.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,825K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,797K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVB by 3.43% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 15,502K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,754K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVB by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.