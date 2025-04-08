JEFFERIES Downgrades Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.00% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Calibre Mining is $3.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents an increase of 40.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Calibre Mining is 543MM, a decrease of 7.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calibre Mining. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXB is 0.65%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 171,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 35,098K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,120K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXB by 8.77% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 31,955K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,189K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXB by 8.99% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 21,155K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,545K shares , representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXB by 19.96% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 16,515K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,142K shares , representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXB by 11.45% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 14,971K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

